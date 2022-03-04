IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 38,653 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,349,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 217,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.