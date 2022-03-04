IFP Advisors Inc Sells 875 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Shares of MA traded down $12.17 on Friday, hitting $328.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

