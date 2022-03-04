imbrex 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded flat against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00103213 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

