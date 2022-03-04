Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.57 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,945,000 after buying an additional 568,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.