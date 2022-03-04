Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.57 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

