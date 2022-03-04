Infinitecoin Trading Up 6.3% This Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

