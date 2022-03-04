Ink (INK) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $420,364.80 and $41,555.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.49 or 0.06562956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.56 or 1.00024561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

