Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.20. 1,397,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,588. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,169,000 after buying an additional 160,701 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

