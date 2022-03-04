Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys 110,059 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($132,903.66).
LON:ITV opened at GBX 77.10 ($1.03) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.99.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
