Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys 110,059 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($132,903.66).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 77.10 ($1.03) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

ITV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

