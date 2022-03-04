Insider Buying: The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Acquires 1,266 Shares of Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 980.40 ($13.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,046.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.60. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The Unite Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

