Insider Buying: The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Acquires 1,266 Shares of Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).
Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 980.40 ($13.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,046.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.60. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The Unite Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.
About The Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
