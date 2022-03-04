Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 869 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 383,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,922. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.