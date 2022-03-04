Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.06. 1,159,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,289. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.83 and a 200 day moving average of $521.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

