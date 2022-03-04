Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells 21,490 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 3,503,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

