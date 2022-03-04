Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells 21,490 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 3,503,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.