Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94.

GNK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 935,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,179. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

