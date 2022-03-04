Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 2,858 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 3,646,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

