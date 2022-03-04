Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 375.80 ($5.04). 2,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 59,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £382.08 million and a P/E ratio of -96.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

