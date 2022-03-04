Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Insulet worth $96,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $265.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

