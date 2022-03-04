Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Down 1%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.23. 5,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 5,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

