International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Container Terminal Services in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.