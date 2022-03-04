Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.14. 1,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a $6,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.