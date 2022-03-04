Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.50. 72,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,867. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.78 and its 200 day moving average is $334.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.