Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 228,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,206,379 shares.The stock last traded at $22.09 and had previously closed at $21.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

