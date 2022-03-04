Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,753 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 1,411 call options.

Shares of DBC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 16,635,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,891. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

