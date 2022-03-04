Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 83,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,025. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.