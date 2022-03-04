Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,018 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Sleep Number worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,357,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

