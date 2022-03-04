Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,838.3% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,569,000 after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.20 on Friday, reaching $336.06. 5,712,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,215,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

