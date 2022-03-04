Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,838.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 27.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $73,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.78. 4,326,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,215,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.