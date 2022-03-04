Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 429,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,717. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

