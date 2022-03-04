Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,235. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.