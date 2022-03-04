Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000.

RFV opened at $94.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88.

