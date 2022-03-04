Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/16/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/14/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/14/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade, buoys its future prospects. However, surging raw material costs and high R&D expenses are likely to clip Goodyear’s margins. Rising competition and unfavorable forex translations are other headwinds. The company also anticipates to be impacted by non-cash costs in the upcoming quarters triggered by the merger with Cooper Tire. Elevated leverage is also a concern. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,466,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

