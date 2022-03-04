Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (ABUS, ADUS, AGEN, AGL, AGYS, ARAV, ARBE, HEXO, KBR, MRE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 4th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma Co alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.80.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.