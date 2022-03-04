Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.92

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 182761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

