IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 20,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQSU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 646,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.