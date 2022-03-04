iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,358. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

