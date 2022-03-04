iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $595,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

