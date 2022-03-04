iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 533,951 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $48.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,763,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,183,000 after acquiring an additional 504,828 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,696,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

