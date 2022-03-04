iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 556,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,096,548 shares.The stock last traded at $16.57 and had previously closed at $17.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

