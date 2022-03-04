iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,104% compared to the typical volume of 391 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

BATS EZU traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,306,522 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

