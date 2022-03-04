iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 802,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,090,025 shares.The stock last traded at $25.94 and had previously closed at $27.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,817,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

