iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,278,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,612,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

