iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $104.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

