iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.54. The company had a trading volume of 919,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

