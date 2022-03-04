iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 38.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

