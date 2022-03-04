Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,595,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
