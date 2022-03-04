James P. Oneill Sells 6,237 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HMHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 4,983,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,836. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

