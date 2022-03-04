Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JAMF opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

