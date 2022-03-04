Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.68) to GBX 2,320 ($31.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

JMPLY stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 11,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.5656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

