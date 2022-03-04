Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JSDA traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

