Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JSDA traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.99.
About Jones Soda (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Soda (JSDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.