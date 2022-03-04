JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $715.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.67. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

